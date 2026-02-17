U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Ashland Man the Rails at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 3, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 07:07
|Photo ID:
|9526649
|VIRIN:
|260203-M-FG738-1033
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
