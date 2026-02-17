(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Ashland Man the Rails at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Ashland Man the Rails at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Feb. 3, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 07:07
    Photo ID: 9526649
    VIRIN: 260203-M-FG738-1033
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Ashland Man the Rails at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH
    TF Ashland

