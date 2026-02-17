USS Ohio Conducts a Weapons Handling Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 6, 2026) – Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Ryan Potter, assigned to guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726), inspects an exercise torpedo during a weapons handling exercise on Polaris Point, Jan. 6, 2026. Ohio, homeported in Bangor, Washington, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 19, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)