USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Small Boat Evolution

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman Aegis 2nd Class Dillon Powell, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), boards a rigid-hull inflatable boat in preparation for a small boat evolution in the Red Sea, Feb. 9, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)