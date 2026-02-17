Chief of Space Operations visits AFIMSC

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna met with AFIMSC Executive Director Samuel Grable and the center command team at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, for an update on AFIMSC’s ongoing support to the Space Force mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 15:43
|Photo ID:
|9525807
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-HE309-6503
|Resolution:
|4465x2971
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
