(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing compete in a morale competition during the 621st Contingency Response Wing annual awards luau bash at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, 12 Feb. 2026. The awards bash allowed for CRW members and their families to celebrate their accomplishments throughout 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9525805
    VIRIN: 260212-F-FM551-1325
    Resolution: 7923x5282
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards
    Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards
    Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards
    Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    621st CRW; JBMDL; Annual Awards; CR; Spouses

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery