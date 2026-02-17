Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing compete in a morale competition during the 621st Contingency Response Wing annual awards luau bash at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, 12 Feb. 2026. The awards bash allowed for CRW members and their families to celebrate their accomplishments throughout 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9525805
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-FM551-1325
|Resolution:
|7923x5282
|Size:
|13.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.