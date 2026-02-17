Families celebrate 621st CRW annual awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing compete in a morale competition during the 621st Contingency Response Wing annual awards luau bash at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, 12 Feb. 2026. The awards bash allowed for CRW members and their families to celebrate their accomplishments throughout 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)