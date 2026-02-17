(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army doctrine writers embrace AI to speed knowledge to the force [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army doctrine writers embrace AI to speed knowledge to the force

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Randi Stenson 

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    Maj. Matthew Martinez (right), Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate information management officer, explains how to find a historical vignette using a generative artificial intelligence tool to Lt. Col. Kellan Travis, CADD Tactics Division doctrine author, Feb. 17, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. CADD authors are incorporating the use of Gen AI and other digital tools to improve processes and speed delivery of doctrine products to the force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 12:12
    Photo ID: 9525388
    VIRIN: 260217-D-QF030-3831
    Resolution: 4608x3496
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army doctrine writers embrace AI to speed knowledge to the force [Image 2 of 2], by Randi Stenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army doctrine writers embrace AI to speed knowledge to the force
    Army doctrine writers embrace AI to speed knowledge to the force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army doctrine writers embrace AI to speed knowledge to the force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    doctrine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery