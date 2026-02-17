Maj. Matthew Martinez (right), Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate information management officer, explains how to find a historical vignette using a generative artificial intelligence tool to Lt. Col. Kellan Travis, CADD Tactics Division doctrine author, Feb. 17, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. CADD authors are incorporating the use of Gen AI and other digital tools to improve processes and speed delivery of doctrine products to the force.
Army doctrine writers embrace AI to speed knowledge to the force
