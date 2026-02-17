U.S. Army Soldiers Utilize M1A2 Abrams During Combined Resolve 26-05 in Hohenfels, Germany.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to move location in an M1A2 Abrams during Combined Resolve 26-05 in Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve, drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Seiler)