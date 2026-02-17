(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USW(A&S) Travels to California & Utah [Image 4 of 8]

    USW(A&amp;S) Travels to California &amp; Utah

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey travels with a next-generation nuclear reactor airlifted from March Air Reserve Base, Calif. to Hill Air Force Base, Utah by a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, Feb. 15, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 10:54
    Photo ID: 9525219
    VIRIN: 260215-D-XO220-1389
    Resolution: 8067x5378
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USW(A&S) Travels to California & Utah [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill Air Force Base
    March Air Reserve Base
    nuclear reactor
    Office of the Secretary of War
    Michael Duffey

