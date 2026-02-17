Herrieden Fasching Parade

Representatives of USAG Ansbach, the 7th Engineer Brigade commander, families from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the Command Team from 2-159th Attack Battalion, and the Health Clinic enthusiastically joined the city of Herrieden in celebrating their annual Fasching Parade Feb. 17!
It was a wonderful day celebrating community, teamwork, and good spirits. The U.S. Army group was grateful for the warm welcome and the memories made with the Herrieden community during the "Fifth Season".
