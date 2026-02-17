(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Herrieden Fasching Parade [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Herrieden Fasching Parade

    HERRIEDEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Representatives of USAG Ansbach, the 7th Engineer Brigade commander, families from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 1-57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the Command Team from 2-159th Attack Battalion, and the Health Clinic enthusiastically joined the city of Herrieden in celebrating their annual Fasching Parade Feb. 17!

    It was a wonderful day celebrating community, teamwork, and good spirits. The U.S. Army group was grateful for the warm welcome and the memories made with the Herrieden community during the "Fifth Season".

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9525039
    VIRIN: 260217-A-ZV819-5011
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 388.04 KB
    Location: HERRIEDEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herrieden Fasching Parade [Image 5 of 5], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Herrieden Fasching Parade
    Herrieden Fasching Parade
    Herrieden Fasching Parade
    Herrieden Fasching Parade
    Herrieden Fasching Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fasching Parade
    target news europe
    partnership
    USAG A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery