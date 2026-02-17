(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Quarters

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colten Bradley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    An MV-22 Osprey and two CH-53 Super Stallions attached to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 prepare to take off from the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during flight quarters, Feb. 17, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colten Bradley)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 08:16
    Photo ID: 9525028
    VIRIN: 260217-N-HM603-2003
    Resolution: 2576x1717
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Colten Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMPHIB
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy
    7th Fleet

