Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, travels to Visakhapatnam, India for MILAN 2026

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Singapore Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat pose for a photo during exercise MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam, India, Feb. 18, 2026. Hosted by the Indian Navy, MILAN 2026 is a biennial, multilateral exercise focused on enhancing interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in operations at sea. The visit to India underscored the U.S. commitment to strengthening partnerships for an Indo-Pacific that is secure, free, and prosperous. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)