HRC Command Team Visits 2CAB Human Resources Soldiers

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Atkinson, the command team for U.S. Army Human Resources Command, visited Human Resources Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2026. During the visit, the HRC command team engaged directly with 2CAB HR professionals to discuss personnel readiness, talent management, centralized promotion systems, and ongoing force modernization efforts. The discussion reinforced the vital role Human Resources operations play in sustaining combat readiness while supporting a forward-deployed aviation brigade. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)