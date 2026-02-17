2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division conduct routine maintenance and inspections on a UH-60 Black Hawk at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. Through disciplined maintenance practices and detailed inspections, aviation mechanics ensure aircraft remain mission-ready so aircrews can fight tonight. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)