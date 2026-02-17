(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division conduct routine maintenance and inspections on a UH-60 Black Hawk at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026. Through disciplined maintenance practices and detailed inspections, aviation mechanics ensure aircraft remain mission-ready so aircrews can fight tonight. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 19:47
    Photo ID: 9524763
    VIRIN: 260113-O-A1109-1095
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 863.89 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance
    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance
    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance
    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance
    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance
    2CAB Maintainers Conduct UH-60 Black Hawk Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery