EL CENTRO, Calif. - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief for the 2027-2029 show seasons, February 17.
Command Master Chief Michael L. Westgate was selected by Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader, Capt. Adam Bryan, to serve as the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9524640
|VIRIN:
|230522-N-DD111-1003
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief for the 2027-2029 show seasons, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blue Angels Announce Selection of 2027-2029 Command Master Chief
No keywords found.