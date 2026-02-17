(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team's command master chief for the 2027-2029 show seasons

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    EL CENTRO, Calif. - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief for the 2027-2029 show seasons, February 17.

    Command Master Chief Michael L. Westgate was selected by Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader, Capt. Adam Bryan, to serve as the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor.

    Blue Angels Announce Selection of 2027-2029 Command Master Chief

    United States Navy
    The Blue Angels
    Marines
    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

