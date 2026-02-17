Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EL CENTRO, Calif. - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief for the 2027-2029 show seasons, February 17.



Command Master Chief Michael L. Westgate was selected by Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader, Capt. Adam Bryan, to serve as the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor.