Blue Angels Announce Selection of 2027-2029 Command Master Chief

EL CENTRO, Calif. - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the selection of the team’s command master chief for the 2027-2029 show seasons, February 17.

Command Master Chief Michael L. Westgate was selected by Blue Angels’ commanding officer and flight leader, Capt. Adam Bryan, to serve as the squadron’s senior enlisted advisor.

Westgate is currently the Command Master Chief of Commander, Carrier Air Wing NINE (CVW-9) in Lemoore, Ca. and will assume his role following the Blue Angels’ Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola Nov. 7.

The role of the command master chief is to advise and assist the commanding officer regarding all enlisted policies and programs.

Westgate is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat Course (Class 214), is designated as a Master Training Specialist, and is entitled to wear the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist insignias. He has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, as well as other personal, unit and service awards.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2026 and 2027 air show schedules, visit https://www.blueangels.navy.mil.