Congratulations 2026 Tulsa District Ranger of the Year

Justin Barnes, park ranger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, poses with the 2026 Tulsa District Park Ranger of the Year trophy during the Tulsa District Annual Ranger Conference, at the Hardesty Regional Library in Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 17, 2026. Barnes is assigned to the Copan Lake Project Office.