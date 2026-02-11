NAVSUP FLC San Diego February Awards Ceremony

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego held its monthly awards ceremony on Feb. 12, where Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Commanding Officer, had the privilege of awarding command Sailors and civilians the following awards:
Promotions
Petty Officer Third Class Widline Romelus
Petty Officer Third Class Tatianna Suprenant
Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal:
Petty Officer Second Class Dasia Darby
Petty Officer Second Class Odelio Legarda
Petty Officer Second Class Adrian Ortizhernandez
Petty Officer Third Class Gissel Frayde
Petty Officer Third Class Tatianna Suprenant
Master Logistics Support Representative Course:
Chief Petty Officer Guamon Vongor
Petty Officer First Class Jennifer Gulick
Petty Officer First Class Jack Peterson
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve:
Mr. Andrew McCabe
Service Awards:
20 Years of Service - Mr. Edgar Tadle
15 Years of Service - Ms. Toninette Sledge
BZ to our awardees for their richly deserved recognition! Your dedication to the mission, the warfighter and to our Navy brings credit upon yourself and the command and contributes directly to fleet readiness.
