NAVSUP FLC San Diego February Awards Ceremony

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego held its monthly awards ceremony on Feb. 12, where Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Commanding Officer, had the privilege of awarding command Sailors and civilians the following awards:



Promotions

Petty Officer Third Class Widline Romelus

Petty Officer Third Class Tatianna Suprenant



Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal:

Petty Officer Second Class Dasia Darby

Petty Officer Second Class Odelio Legarda

Petty Officer Second Class Adrian Ortizhernandez

Petty Officer Third Class Gissel Frayde

Petty Officer Third Class Tatianna Suprenant



Master Logistics Support Representative Course:

Chief Petty Officer Guamon Vongor

Petty Officer First Class Jennifer Gulick

Petty Officer First Class Jack Peterson



Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve:

Mr. Andrew McCabe



Service Awards:

20 Years of Service - Mr. Edgar Tadle

15 Years of Service - Ms. Toninette Sledge



BZ to our awardees for their richly deserved recognition! Your dedication to the mission, the warfighter and to our Navy brings credit upon yourself and the command and contributes directly to fleet readiness.