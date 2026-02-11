(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego February Awards Ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego February Awards Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego held its monthly awards ceremony on Feb. 12, where Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Commanding Officer, had the privilege of awarding command Sailors and civilians the following awards:

    Promotions
    Petty Officer Third Class Widline Romelus
    Petty Officer Third Class Tatianna Suprenant

    Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal:
    Petty Officer Second Class Dasia Darby
    Petty Officer Second Class Odelio Legarda
    Petty Officer Second Class Adrian Ortizhernandez
    Petty Officer Third Class Gissel Frayde
    Petty Officer Third Class Tatianna Suprenant

    Master Logistics Support Representative Course:
    Chief Petty Officer Guamon Vongor
    Petty Officer First Class Jennifer Gulick
    Petty Officer First Class Jack Peterson

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve:
    Mr. Andrew McCabe

    Service Awards:
    20 Years of Service - Mr. Edgar Tadle
    15 Years of Service - Ms. Toninette Sledge

    BZ to our awardees for their richly deserved recognition! Your dedication to the mission, the warfighter and to our Navy brings credit upon yourself and the command and contributes directly to fleet readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 11:01
    Photo ID: 9523859
    VIRIN: 260212-N-KH157-9755
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 838.64 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego February Awards Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

