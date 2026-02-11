CJTF-HOA and French Forces in Djibouti conduct aerial refueling exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Dassault Mirage 2000D jet practices an aerial refueling maneuver during a combined exercise with a U.S. Marine KC-130J off the coast of Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. The exercise highlighted Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa's ability to work with NATO allies to bolster our combined capabilities in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)