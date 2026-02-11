(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA and French Forces in Djibouti conduct aerial refueling exercise

    CJTF-HOA and French Forces in Djibouti conduct aerial refueling exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A Dassault Mirage 2000D jet practices an aerial refueling maneuver during a combined exercise with a U.S. Marine KC-130J off the coast of Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. The exercise highlighted Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa's ability to work with NATO allies to bolster our combined capabilities in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9523630
    VIRIN: 260211-A-CK565-5586
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA and French Forces in Djibouti conduct aerial refueling exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

