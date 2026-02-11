CH-47 Airborne Operation 12 FEB 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct an airborne operation from a CH-47 Chinook at Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)