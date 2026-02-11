(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CH-47 Airborne Operation 12 FEB 2026 [Image 9 of 10]

    CH-47 Airborne Operation 12 FEB 2026

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct an airborne operation from a CH-47 Chinook at Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9523628
    VIRIN: 260212-A-PR783-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Airborne Operation 12 FEB 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Alvin Cade Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    82nd-airborne-division
    ch47--chinook
    ch47
    paratrooper
    airborne

