    JMSDF Presents Letter of Commendation to CMC Leonard Anderson [Image 2 of 3]

    JMSDF Presents Letter of Commendation to CMC Leonard Anderson

    JAPAN

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 11, 2025) - Command Master Chief Leonard Anderson (left), the command master chief of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, receives a Letter of Commendation from Rear Adm. Katsuya Suzuki, commander of Fleet Air Wing Four, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, for his outstanding services during a ceremony held onboard the base. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9523561
    VIRIN: 260212-N-OG286-1021
    Resolution: 6300x4500
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

