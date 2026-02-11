(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161st Recruiting Team prepares Student Flight

    161st Recruiting Team prepares Student Flight

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Future Airmen at the 161st Air Refueling Wing's Student Flight stand in morning formation at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb 15, 2026.
    The recruiting team with the 161st Air Refueling Wing teach Student Flight the Airmen's Creed as well as the proper way to stand at ease and at attention while in formation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    student flight
    Copperheads
    Airmen's Creed
    training
    formation

