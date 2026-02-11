161st Recruiting Team prepares Student Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Future Airmen at the 161st Air Refueling Wing's Student Flight stand in morning formation at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb 15, 2026.

The recruiting team with the 161st Air Refueling Wing teach Student Flight the Airmen's Creed as well as the proper way to stand at ease and at attention while in formation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jayson Burns)