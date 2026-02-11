(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Live Fire Evolution [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Live Fire Evolution

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colten Bradley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Chief Master-At-Arms Adam Baker, (center), supervises Sailors during a live fire evolution aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Feb. 15, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colten Bradley)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9523053
    VIRIN: 260215-N-HM603-3812
    Resolution: 2352x1568
    Size: 520.25 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Live Fire Evolution [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Colten Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMPHIB
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy
    7th Fleet

