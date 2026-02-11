PCU John F. Kennedy transits the Atlantic Ocean

Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) transits the Atlantic Ocean during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 2, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9522715
|VIRIN:
|260202-N-UP745-1003
|Resolution:
|4869x3246
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
