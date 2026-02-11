(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Camp Humphreys

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, shakes hands with Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Cho Hyun at the UNC and USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 21:15
    Photo ID: 9522110
    VIRIN: 260213-A-KM154-1001
    Resolution: 6370x4247
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Camp Humphreys, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Humphreys Meeting Highlights Unwavering ROK-U.S. Commitment to Peace

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK
    United Nations Command
    Visit
    INDOPACOM
    South Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery