    Coast Guard commissions Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160) in Kodiak, Alaska [Image 2 of 5]

    Coast Guard commissions Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160) in Kodiak, Alaska

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    Lt. Jakob Daubert, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160), presents challenge coins and a national flag to the cutter’s sponsor and niece of Frederick Mann, Mrs. Eugenia “Jeannie” Mann Hyder, during the cutter’s commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. The commissioning solidified the Mann as the third fast response cutter to be homeported in Alaska, and it was presided over by Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander of the Coast Guard’s Arctic District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9522049
    VIRIN: 260213-G-CY518-1154
    Resolution: 3989x5319
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Kodiak
    Commissioning Ceremony
    presentation
    USCG
    Alaska
    USCGC Frederick Mann (WPC 1160)

