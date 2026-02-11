Coast Guard commissions Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160) in Kodiak, Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Jakob Daubert, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160), presents challenge coins and a national flag to the cutter’s sponsor and niece of Frederick Mann, Mrs. Eugenia “Jeannie” Mann Hyder, during the cutter’s commissioning ceremony at Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2026. The commissioning solidified the Mann as the third fast response cutter to be homeported in Alaska, and it was presided over by Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander of the Coast Guard’s Arctic District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)