    NAS Whidbey Island Bids Farwell to One of its Own [Image 5 of 5]

    NAS Whidbey Island Bids Farwell to One of its Own

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island

    Yesterday, February 12, 2026, NAS Whidbey Island’s Command leadership joined its base security forces to bid farewell to one of their favorite Military Working Dogs, Freddie. After six years of honorable service, Freddy will now spend his golden years with his new owner, Miguel Romero, a Department of the Navy K9 Dog Handler. Official Navy Photo by Joseph Martinez.

    #NASWI

