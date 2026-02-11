(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th MSC Soldier Completes Canadian Command and Staff College Training [Image 2 of 3]

    7th MSC Soldier Completes Canadian Command and Staff College Training

    KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mission Support Command

    Capt. William Norman (left) and Maj. Terrance Adams (right) stand outside the Officers’ Mess at Fort Frontenac in Kingston, overlooking the Cataraqui River, during professional military education engagements with Canadian partners.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9521997
    VIRIN: 250718-A-NV630-6175
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC Soldier Completes Canadian Command and Staff College Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

