7th MSC Soldier Completes Canadian Command and Staff College Training

Capt. William Norman (left) and Maj. Terrance Adams (right) stand outside the Officers’ Mess at Fort Frontenac in Kingston, overlooking the Cataraqui River, during professional military education engagements with Canadian partners.
|07.18.2025
|02.13.2026 17:02
|9521997
|250718-A-NV630-6175
|4000x3000
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CA
|4
|0
