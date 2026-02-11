Where people and mission meet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Sean Costello, personnel officer assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, reviews award packages at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)