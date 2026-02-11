(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Where people and mission meet [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Where people and mission meet

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Sean Costello, personnel officer assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, reviews award packages at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2026. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9521983
    VIRIN: 260213-F-EB151-2582
    Resolution: 5382x3763
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where people and mission meet [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Where people and mission meet
    Where people and mission meet
    Where people and mission meet
    Where people and mission meet
    Where people and mission meet
    Where people and mission meet
    Where people and mission meet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery