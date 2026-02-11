Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, in coordination with the Navy Exchange Service Command, updated displays and modernized the layout of the ship's store aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64). Photo taken Feb. 10, 2026. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9521257
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) ship's store gets a new look [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.