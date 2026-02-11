Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260210-N-CM740-1087 CHILI, New York (February 10, 2026) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Sean Kelleher, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo February 10, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)