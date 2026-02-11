(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh

    CHILI, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    260210-N-CM740-1087 CHILI, New York (February 10, 2026) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Sean Kelleher, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo February 10, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9521135
    VIRIN: 260210-N-CM740-1087
    Resolution: 5464x6830
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: CHILI, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh
    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh
    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh
    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh
    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh
    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery