Newly renovated Airey Dining Facility dining room reopens

319th Force Support Squadron members cut the ribbon, officially opening the newly renovated Airey Dining Facility dining room at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Feb. 9, 2026. The ceremony marked the completion of months of planning and coordination between the 319th Force Support Squadron, Civil Engineer Squadron and Contracting Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)