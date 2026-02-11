(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval War College leaders on-hand as alum launches into space [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval War College leaders on-hand as alum launches into space

    MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig 

    U.S. Naval War College

    U.S. Naval War College Provost Dr. Stephen Mariano, right, and Space Studies Group Director Dr. David Burbach were on-hand at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Feb. 13, 2026, as NASA astronaut and alumnus U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway – along with his three crewmates – were launched into space. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Dr. David Burbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:15
    Photo ID: 9521065
    VIRIN: 260213-N-YS525-2549
    Resolution: 3888x3647
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval War College leaders on-hand as alum launches into space [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval War College leaders on-hand as alum launches into space
    U.S. Naval War College leaders on-hand as alum launches into space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval War College leaders on-hand as alum launches into space

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery