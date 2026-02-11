U.S. Naval War College leaders on-hand as alum launches into space

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval War College Provost Dr. Stephen Mariano, right, and Space Studies Group Director Dr. David Burbach were on-hand at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Feb. 13, 2026, as NASA astronaut and alumnus U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway – along with his three crewmates – were launched into space. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Dr. David Burbach)