During the Patient Tray Services block of instruction in the Medical Education and Training Campus Nutrition & Diet Therapy course, trainees apply classroom knowledge in a hands-on kitchen laboratory environment that mirrors real-world clinical food service operations. This training reinforces the critical role Army and Air Force nutrition care specialists play in patient care and recovery within fixed medical facilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 08:53
|Photo ID:
|9521051
|VIRIN:
|262801-D-SC228-1012
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Realistic Training Prepares Nutrition & Diet Therapy Students at METC [Image 6 of 6], by Lisa Braun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Realistic Training Prepares Nutrition & Diet Therapy Students at METC
No keywords found.