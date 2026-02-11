(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Realistic Training Prepares Nutrition & Diet Therapy Students at METC [Image 5 of 6]

    Realistic Training Prepares Nutrition &amp; Diet Therapy Students at METC

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Lisa Braun 

    Medical Education Training Campus

    During the Patient Tray Services block of instruction in the Medical Education and Training Campus Nutrition & Diet Therapy course, trainees apply classroom knowledge in a hands-on kitchen laboratory environment that mirrors real-world clinical food service operations. This training reinforces the critical role Army and Air Force nutrition care specialists play in patient care and recovery within fixed medical facilities.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 08:53
    Photo ID: 9521051
    VIRIN: 262801-D-SC228-1012
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Realistic Training Prepares Nutrition & Diet Therapy Students at METC [Image 6 of 6], by Lisa Braun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Realistic Training Prepares Nutrition &amp; Diet Therapy Students at METC

    MHS, DHA, JBSA, MEDCoE, 37TRW

