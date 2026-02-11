(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ILDC Graduation at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 9]

    ILDC Graduation at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 12, 2026) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tyrone Jones, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Feb. 12, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9521003
    VIRIN: 260212-N-EM691-1040
    Resolution: 6806x5445
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ILDC Graduation at NSA Souda Bay [Image 9 of 9], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

