    Your Pace, Your Purpose - Poster Design [Image 1 of 2]

    Your Pace, Your Purpose - Poster Design

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “Walking for Purpose” a U.S. Army SHARP Program poster design created to promote unity, awareness, and proactive prevention across the force. This concept illustration highlights the commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability within every formation.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 01:30
    Photo ID: 9520848
    VIRIN: 250501-A-YV383-1002
    Resolution: 1836x2484
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Pace, Your Purpose - Poster Design [Image 2 of 2], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Your Pace, Your Purpose - Poster Design
    Honoring the Fallen - Poster board &amp; Banner design

