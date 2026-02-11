Operation Pacific Viper Photo Op

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crews from USCGC Stone (WMSL-758), USCGC Seneca (WMEC-906), USCGC Venturous (WMEC-625) and USS Sampson (DDG-102), along with a Coast Guard helicopter from Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron and an Air Force C-130 work together to combat the illicit flow of drugs and contraband to the United States in the Eastern Pacific Ocean as part of Operation Pacific Viper.