(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Pacific Viper Photo Op [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Pacific Viper Photo Op

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Pearson 

    USCGC STONE

    Crews from USCGC Stone (WMSL-758), USCGC Seneca (WMEC-906), USCGC Venturous (WMEC-625) and USS Sampson (DDG-102), along with a Coast Guard helicopter from Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron and an Air Force C-130 work together to combat the illicit flow of drugs and contraband to the United States in the Eastern Pacific Ocean as part of Operation Pacific Viper.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:49
    Photo ID: 9520344
    VIRIN: 250822-G-SK847-3848
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Pacific Viper Photo Op [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Sarah Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Pacific Viper Photo EX
    Operation Pacific Viper Photo Op
    Operation Pacific Viper Photo Op
    Operation Pacific Viper Photo EX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery