(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHEM CHODs Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WHEM CHODs Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chiefs of Defense and senior military representatives from 34 nations pose for a group photo during the first Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense (CHOD) Conference in Washington, D.C., February 10, 2026. The engagement focused on strengthening partnerships and advancing shared security across the hemisphere. (DOD photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9519886
    VIRIN: 260210-D-LS763-1002
    Resolution: 7694x5006
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHEM CHODs Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WHEM CHODs Conference
    WHEM CHODs Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery