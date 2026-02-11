WHEM CHODs Conference

Chiefs of Defense and senior military representatives from 34 nations pose for a group photo during the first Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense (CHOD) Conference in Washington, D.C., February 10, 2026. The engagement focused on strengthening partnerships and advancing shared security across the hemisphere. (DOD photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9519886
|VIRIN:
|260210-D-LS763-1002
|Resolution:
|7694x5006
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
