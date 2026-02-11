(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by John Ayre 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood, Mission Delta 3, Electromagnetic Warfare. MD 3 trains and presents operational combat-ready space electromagnetic warfare forces in support of assigned missions. DEL 3 is headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 13:03
    Photo ID: 9519622
    VIRIN: 260212-F-TD082-1005
    Resolution: 5588x3718
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood [Image 5 of 5], by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood
    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood
    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood
    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood
    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wood

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery