V Corps CG meets Romania Land Forces commander

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, left, and Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, center, meet with Romania Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Ciprian Marin Feb. 10, 2026 in Cincu, Romania, during Exercise Dynamic Front 26. Costanza, the commanding general of V Corps, was in Romania to meet with key military leaders to advance shared security interests and reinforce the strong defense partnership between the United States and Romania. (Photo courtesy of Romania Land Forces.)