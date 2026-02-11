(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battlestations 21 Capping Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Battlestations 21 Capping Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    260212-N-KL637-1140 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 12, 2026) A Sailor calls out "last Sailor" during the capping ceremony on the pier of USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. Training is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlestations 21 Capping Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

