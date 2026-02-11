(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valentine's Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Valentine's Day

    POZNAN, POLAND

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stanford Toran 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Members of the V Corps forward takes pictures for Valentine's Day with the Morale, Welfare and Recreation on February 12, 2026, in Poznan, Poland. This event allowed service members with their friends and loved ones to take pictures in remembrance of this special day. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Stanford Toran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9519247
    VIRIN: 260212-A-LS292-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentine's Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Valentine's Day
    Valentine's Day
    Valentine's Day
    Valentine's Day
    Valentine's Day
    Valentine's Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery