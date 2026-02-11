Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the V Corps forward takes pictures for Valentine's Day with the Morale, Welfare and Recreation on February 12, 2026, in Poznan, Poland. This event allowed service members with their friends and loved ones to take pictures in remembrance of this special day. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Stanford Toran)