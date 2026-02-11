Otaru Community Leaders Hold a Welcome Reception for USS Dewey Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260207-N-JJ672-1016

Kumiko Okawa, chairwoman of Otaru Self-Defense Forces Supporters Association (SDFSA), left, greets and addresses U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, U.S. government officials, SDFSA members and chamber of commerce members at a welcome reception during a port visit to Otaru, Japan, Feb. 7, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)