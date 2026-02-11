260206-N-JJ672-3096
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), left, and Akira Ageishi, Deputy Mayor of Otaru city, right, exchange gifts during a port visit to Otaru, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9518702
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-JJ672-3096
|Resolution:
|5239x3471
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|OTARU, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Destroyer Squadron 15 Leadership and USS Dewey's Commanding Officer Meets with Otaru Deputy Mayor [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.