    Destroyer Squadron 15 Leadership and USS Dewey's Commanding Officer Meets with Otaru Deputy Mayor [Image 3 of 3]

    Destroyer Squadron 15 Leadership and USS Dewey's Commanding Officer Meets with Otaru Deputy Mayor

    OTARU, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260206-N-JJ672-3096
    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), left, and Akira Ageishi, Deputy Mayor of Otaru city, right, exchange gifts during a port visit to Otaru, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9518702
    VIRIN: 260206-N-JJ672-3096
    Resolution: 5239x3471
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: OTARU, HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, Destroyer Squadron 15 Leadership and USS Dewey's Commanding Officer Meets with Otaru Deputy Mayor [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

