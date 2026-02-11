New Zealand and Dyess fly together in Arizona

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, and a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules assigned to the No. 40 Squadron, land after a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2025. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Barnette)