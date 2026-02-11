(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Zealand and Dyess fly together in Arizona [Image 5 of 5]

    New Zealand and Dyess fly together in Arizona

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, and a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules assigned to the No. 40 Squadron, land after a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2025. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Barnette)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 20:36
    Photo ID: 9518681
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-F3888-1023
    Resolution: 3609x2707
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    This work, New Zealand and Dyess fly together in Arizona [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    joint training
    AMC
    allied partners
    foreign

