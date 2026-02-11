(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWCS-38 Norwegian Foot March [Image 9 of 11]

    MWCS-38 Norwegian Foot March

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Norwegian Foot March at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 11, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.64-mile timed event that originated as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military in 1915 and was conducted to assess Marines’ ability to move under load over across an extended distance, build unit cohesion, and enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9518644
    VIRIN: 260211-M-YL719-1249
    Resolution: 2743x4112
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWCS-38 Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ruck
    3rd MAW
    MWCS-38
    Norwegian Foot March
    Marine
    18.64 Miles

