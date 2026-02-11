MWCS-38 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a Norwegian Foot March at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 11, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.64-mile timed event that originated as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military in 1915 and was conducted to assess Marines’ ability to move under load over across an extended distance, build unit cohesion, and enhance combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)