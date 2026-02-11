(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Space Force Col. Raymond Brushier

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by John Ayre 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Raymond Brushier, USSF Combat Forces Command current operations. Combat Forces Command generates and presents combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 17:08
    VIRIN: 260211-F-TD082-2003
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    This work, U.S. Space Force Col. Raymond Brushier [Image 4 of 4], by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

