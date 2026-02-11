Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on Feb. 11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to Tech. Sgt. Daniel Garcia Javier, right, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance NCOIC, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)