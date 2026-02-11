Date Taken: 02.11.2026 Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:28 Photo ID: 9518299 VIRIN: 260211-A-GR633-1001 Resolution: 5077x3807 Size: 5.18 MB Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Behind the portrait: BJACH honors artist who preserved its namesake [Image 8 of 8], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.