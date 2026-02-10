(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight Medicine Keeps Seymour's Aviators Flying [Image 5 of 5]

    Flight Medicine Keeps Seymour's Aviators Flying

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Master Sgt. Sarah Thompson, 4th Medical Group Flight Medicine flight chief, and Staff Sgt. Anicia Roberson, 4th Medical Group medical technician, demonstrates ambulance flight line response to an in-flight emergency or ground emergency outside of the 4th Medical Group at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. Jan. 23, 2026. Flight Medicine personnel at the 4th Medical Group train to respond to flight line emergencies within five minutes of notification for trusted and speedy care. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell).

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9517509
    VIRIN: 260123-F-UV910-7789
    Resolution: 8007x5338
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Flight Medicine Keeps Seymour’s Aviators Flying

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Medical Readiness
    Flight Medicine Clinic
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

