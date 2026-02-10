Master Sgt. Sarah Thompson, 4th Medical Group Flight Medicine flight chief, and Staff Sgt. Anicia Roberson, 4th Medical Group medical technician, demonstrates ambulance flight line response to an in-flight emergency or ground emergency outside of the 4th Medical Group at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. Jan. 23, 2026. Flight Medicine personnel at the 4th Medical Group train to respond to flight line emergencies within five minutes of notification for trusted and speedy care. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell).
Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 10:50
|Photo ID:
|9517509
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-UV910-7789
|Resolution:
|8007x5338
|Size:
|4.46 MB
Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Flight Medicine Keeps Seymour’s Aviators Flying
