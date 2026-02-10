FRCE Mentor of the Year focuses on growth and innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katie Graf, left, depot logistics lead for the C-130 Fleet Support Team at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), was recognized as the command’s 2025 Mentor of the Year by FRCE Command Operations Department Head Elliot Lytle, right, during the Naval Air Systems Command Mentor of the Year Award Ceremony Jan. 21.