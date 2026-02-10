Katie Graf, left, depot logistics lead for the C-130 Fleet Support Team at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), was recognized as the command’s 2025 Mentor of the Year by FRCE Command Operations Department Head Elliot Lytle, right, during the Naval Air Systems Command Mentor of the Year Award Ceremony Jan. 21.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:36
|Photo ID:
|9517188
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-KN454-1001
|Resolution:
|4897x3712
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE Mentor of the Year focuses on growth and innovation [Image 2 of 2], by Samantha Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE Mentor of the Year focuses on growth and innovation
No keywords found.